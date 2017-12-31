Seven fires force nearly 60 people out of homes in Montgomery County

Courtesy of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WUSA9) - Nearly 60 people are out of their homes on New Year’s Eve after fires ripped through Montgomery County over the last weekend of the year.

Seven buildings have burned since yesterday, but no one was seriously injured.

Firefighters said the freezing temperatures may be to blame for some of the fires over the weekend.

First responders worked put out a large house fire in Darnestown early Sunday morning,

The family – two adults and two children – made it out alive.

Investigators said the fire started in the attic.

”I walked out this morning and said this is the worst day for something like this to happen,” Todd While said.

The smoke and flames left almost 60 people homeless and caused $2-million in damages.

Perhaps one of the worst fires was at the Potomac Oak Condos in Gaithersburg, on Saturday morning.

42 people were forced out of the building and were left to pick up the pieces.

The Red Cross helped 12 of those families get housing, food, and necessities.

It was the last weekend of the year with temperatures plunging into the teens.

The conditions made it tougher for first responders to stay safe and keep equipment working.

A few firefighters suffered minor injuries.

“For someone at this time of the year — a time when you’re thinking about friends and family and now you’re thinking about you yourself, your family, and looking at the year ahead. So, it does make it difficult for the families,” Paul Carden, with the Red Gross, said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of some of the fires, but the department said alternative heat sources are often a cause.

