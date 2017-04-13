Senior citizens can get a lifetime National Parks pass for only $10, but not for much longer

(Photo: tommelophoto on Instagram/Special to 12 News)

Fun fact: There are 417 national parks in the U.S., spanning across more than 84 million acres. And if you're 62 or older, $10 will get you into all of them for the rest of your life.

It's not just national parks. The National Park Service said the $10 Senior Pass provides access to more than 2,000 recreation sites managed by five federal agencies, including the Fish and Wildlife Service, USDA Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

But that price is about to go up significantly. According to the AARP, the lifetime pass for senior citizens will go up to $80 before the end of 2017.

But don't panic just yet. NPS said the price increase is not expected within the next few months.

The price increase comes after Congress approved the National Park Service Centennial Act in December 2016, which raises fees and sets up an endowment to help pay for projects and visitor services.

If you get a Senior Pass online or through the mail, it adds $10 to the overall fee. If you don't want to pay that extra $10, here's a list of where you can get the pass in-person: http://12ne.ws/2o7uqkZ

