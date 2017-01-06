Security remains high, some flights canceled after Ft. Lauderdale shooting

(Photo: Dasgupta, Sonia)

LINTHICUM, MD. (WUSA9) - Following a shooting at a Florida airport, several airports across the nation have heightened security.

Airports in the DC Metro region say however, they remain vigilant but that security is always tight at their airports.

A spokesman for BWI-Marshall Airport said:

As a National Capital Region airport, BWI Marshall Airport consistently operates with a high level of security. Aviation security remains our leading focus and commitment. BWI Marshall Airport is working closely with federal and state security and law enforcement authorities. The airport is closely monitoring the situation in Fort Lauderdale. At this point, there is no indication of any local threat. Aviation security uses multiple layers. Passengers will continue to see many security measures in place at BWI Marshall Airport. There are other security procedures and protocols that the public would not recognize. Customers will likely observe a heightened level of security, as the airport and our partners act with an abundance of precaution. The traveling public should remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, and should report any suspicious activity to authorities.

Several flights headed to Ft. Lauderdale have been canceled as well following the shooting.