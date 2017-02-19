Security guard shot after parking lot argument in DC

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - A security guard was shot after an argument on Saturday night at an apartment complex in southeast D.C.

A man went to visit his girlfriend at her apartment located in the 2300 block of Green Street around 8 p.m. Police say he was parked in residents' section.

Two special police officers, who work security for the complex, told the man that he needed to park in the visitor section of the lot.

According the authorities, as the man was driving away, he shot at the security guards, striking a female officer in the upper right leg.

She was transported to the hospital. The other guard was not hurt.

