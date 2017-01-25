School taking students to see 'Hidden Figures'

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- It's getting Oscar buzz in a big way, and now some local students will get a chance the movie "Hidden Figures" for free!

A group of local women raised thousands of dollars for movie tickets. The movie features three African American women who were instrumental in NASA's rocket launches in the 1960's and 1970's.

The women stayed mostly hidden until now. "I saw the previews and wanted to take my students to see the movie," said Paige Powers, teacher at Center City Public Charter School in Brightwood.

Thanks to this campaign, she will now be able to take her kids to see the movie on February 4.

"They can see themselves in the characters they see," said Powers.

The movie is based on Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and Mary Jackson. Johnson is the only one of the three still living.

President Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015.

Here is the link to the GoFundMe page: http://bit.ly/2jL1rRR

The program is sponsored by Hear me Code. The organization offers free beginner coding programs: https://hearmecode.com/class/

