School bus (Photo: File)

CHARLES CO., MD (WUSA9) - A school bus was involved in an accident with 14 children on the bus Friday afternoon, according to Charles County fire officials.

The accident happened on Vivian Adams Drive.

Officials say about three or four of those students are complaining of neck and back pain.

Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.

