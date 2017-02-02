Saying goodbye to Bunce, America's Puppy

Saying goodbye to Bunce

Share This Story

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It’s a sad day in our newsroom, but also one that’s filled with pride.

All fancy! Andrea's favorite picture with Bunce.

Our service dog in training, Bunce, is leaving us and is headed to his mission to serve a wounded warrior.

On Monday, Andrea McCarren will bring him back to Warrior Canine Connection where he’ll ultimately be paired with a veteran.

On Thursday night, she took a look back at her 20 months of raising and training him.

Weeks before Bunce and Andrea were formally paired as a team, it seems he may have selected her. In the video below, Bunce can be seen in the light blue collar, tugging at her hair.

Take a look at the moment when Andrea McCarren met Bunce for the first time.

As a veteran journalist, Andrea has covered all sorts of stories, but never with a puppy at her side.

At first, it was challenging.

RELATED: Bunce, America's Puppy is moving on

But soon Bunce simply became part of the daily news routine.

On assignment, Bunce had a way of charming official Washington, ending up in the arms of former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson at a wounded warriors event. He stopped former Defense Secretary Ash Carter in his tracks at the Pentagon.

Reporting with a puppy was challenging, but Andrea McCarren and Bunce finally got the hang of it.

He visited the White House and Capitol Hill, meeting several members of Congress.

Even as a young puppy, Bunce provided comfort at crime scenes. He had a soft spot for men and women in uniform, whether in law enforcement, the military or firefighters.

No matter the environment, Bunce always had a sense of who needed his affection the most.

RELATED: WUSA9's service dog visits military kids

Bunce had the chance to meet more celebrities than most people do. Including Washington Capitols superstar Alex Ovechkin.

He hung out with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, the late Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon, and accompanied me to the Emmy Awards, first as a 10 week-old puppy and later as a full grown dog.

Bunce even braved the Blizzard of 2016, staying warm in our live truck and discovering the joy of snow Frisbee.

During the Blizzard of 2016, Bunce enjoyed a game of snow Frisbee.

A career highlight was traveling with veterans of WWII and the Korean War aboard an Honor Flight.

Bunce adored his WUSA9 colleagues, especially bonding with our photojournalists.

Bunce’s greatest joy was spending time with his namesake.

“We love each other. That’s my boy," said Marine Cpl. Justin Bunce.

RELATED: Service dog Bunce visits his namesake, Marine Cpl. Justin Bunce

Justin was severely wounded while deployed in Iraq.

Justin became stronger, more active and increasingly confident.

"When he sees Bunce, he sees an animal that brings laughter and joy and happiness, comfort. And I think it’s a reminder to Justin that he also has those qualities," said Katie, Justin's wife.

Double Bunced! Andrea with Bunce and his namesake Marine Cpl. Justin Bunce.

Along the two year journey, Bunce became a social media sensation.

His weekly reach on Facebook climbed as high as 800,000 a week, with followers in all 50 states and 78 countries.

"Here I am early in the morning looking for something to smile about to start my day, and there’s Bunce," said Sandy Goga.

We launched Flat Bunce to bring awareness to the needs of veterans worldwide.

RELATED: Bunce, Americas Puppy

"He’s the whole package. Smart. Sweet. Handsome. Beautiful inside and out," said Justin.

Most of all, Bunce helped remind us all of the service, sacrifice and ongoing needs of our veterans.

And the healing power of dogs.

On Monday morning, Bunce will return to Warrior Canine Connection for advanced training, assessment and ultimately, placement with a veteran. We’ll keep you posted when we know where this very special dog is headed.