Salute to Service: From combat to comedy

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - In this week’s Salute to Service, we introduce you to a Marine Corps veteran who made an unusual career change. Sergeant Michael Garvey has gone from combat to comedy.

“It was hard at first,” Garvey said.

He’s come a long way from the battlefields of Iraq and Afghanistan. The Marine Corps veteran has moved from the theaters of war to a different stage.

“I never thought I would actually do it,” he admitted.

Injured in combat, Garvey found comic material in the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“I love taking down the VA,” he said. “As it turns out, I was shot twice in Afghanistan. And if that happens, occasionally they’ll just give you a cool dog instead of proper medical care,” Garvey joked.

“If you want to get on my good graces, here’s what you can do: you can go to Afghanistan, you can find the guy who shot me, you can bring him right here in front of me, so I can let that guy pet my dog. Because that guy did his job,” Garvey said.

Garvey’s service dog Liberty gives him confidence.

“He got me out of the house. Liberty got me out of the house, which gave me a lot,” he said.

Garvey learned how to do standup comedy through a program hosted by ASAP, the Armed Services Arts Partnership. Its comedy boot camp is free of charge for veterans, service members and their families.

You can find out more about ASAP here.