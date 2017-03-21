Sailor accused of raping, abusing girl in Virginia Beach

Matthew Robert McMeans (Photo: Virginia Beach Police Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A locally-based sailor is accused of raping a girl who was younger than 13 years old.

Police arrested Matthew Robert McMeans, 26, in January after the girl talked to a detective.

Detective Kristy Curtis with the Virginia Beach Police Department stated in a search warrant affidavit that the girl (identifed as "G.Q.") told her that McMeans sexually abused her beginning in May 2015. The girl said that the abuse continued through summer of that year.

Curtis' affidavit said that from January 27 to January 28 of 2017 McMeans used Facebook Messenger to send the girl "pictures of his genitalia, converse about the prior sexual abuse and invited G.Q. over to his house to engage in sexual acts."

The detective noted that on January 28 she obtained warrants for McMeans' arrest and that police took him into custody a short time later.

Curtis stated that when she interviewed McMeans, who lives in the 4300 block of South Fir Ct., on January 29 he corroborated events and details the girl described and confirmed the Facebook Messenger conversation with G.Q.

The court granted Curtis permission to search McMeans' Facebook page.

McMeans faces charges of Rape, Forcible Sodomy (3 counts), Object Sexual Penetration, Aggravated Sexual Battery (2 counts), and Use of Electronic Means for Child Sex Crime.

He is in the Virginia Beach Correctional Center and is listed as "unbondable." McMeans declined 13News Now's request for an interview.

