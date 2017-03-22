Threats called in to Rockville HS after rape allegation

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Several threats were phoned in to Rockville High School Wednesday, a Montgomery County Schools spokesperson said.

The official said the phone calls went directly to the school’s main office, but they wouldn’t give details about what the threats were about or if they had anything to do with an alleged rape case at the high school.

Earlier this month, police accused Jose O. Montano, 17, and Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, 18, of raping a 14-year-old fellow student inside a school bathroom.

Sanchez-Milian is an undocumented immigrant, according to immigration officials.

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith told the media the incident occurred in a remote area, toward the back of the school, where there were few students. He added that the victim also knew one of her attackers.

"The student who committed the crime is primarily responsible,” said Dr. Smith. “I am responsible, all of the people who work in Montgomery County schools are responsible. We all take responsibility for it."

Police continue to investigate the alleged rape and threats to the school.

