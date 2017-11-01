Multiple homes evacuated due to gas odor in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Multiple houses were evacuated Wednesday night in Rockville, Md. due to a gas odor, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

The gas odor was reported in the 800 block of 1st Street. Fire officials said the odor was likely coming for gasoline in the sewer.

Homes were evacuated on 1st St, Lawrence Ct and Dr. in Rockville. Officials allowed residents to go back into their homes shortly before 10 p.m.

No further information has been released at this time.

