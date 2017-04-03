Montgomery County officials to get update on body cameras

A body camera from Taser is seen during a press conference at City Hall September 24, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department is embarking on a six- month pilot program where 250 body cameras will be used by officers. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI, AFP/Getty Images)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) - Montgomery County Council members are getting an update on the county's body camera program.

The council's public safety subcommittee will meet with members of the police department on Monday to review the progress of the program.

County police initially conducted a pilot project with body cameras in the summer of 2015. They deployed 85 officers with chest-mounted cameras.

The police department expanded the program to include about 950 officers.

The department has made about 323,653 recordings with body worn cameras. The department averages 1,350 recordings per day.

Police Chief Tom Manger is among those expected at Monday's work session.

