ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are searching for a 60-year-old Rockville man missing from a group home.

Dennis Richard Morgan was last seen leaving his group home on foot in the 14400 block of Brad Drive around 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Montgomery County police said.

He is described as a white man, standing 5'11" tall and weighing 210 pounds. Police said Morgan has brown hair and blue eyes and a beard.

Morgan was last seen wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes. Police stated that Morgan functions at an elementary-school level. He goes to shopping centers in the Aspen Hill area often.

Police and caregivers are concerned for his physical and emotional welfare.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Dennis Morgan to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 301-279-8000.

