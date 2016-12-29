MISSING: 22-year-old Rockville woman

(Photo: Montgomery County Police Department)

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Police need the public’s help finding a missing Rockville woman.

Kailah Celine Clark lives in a group home in the 11400 block of Ashley Drive in Rockville and was last seen outside of the home on Wednesday, Dec. 28 around 5:40 p.m.

She is described as an African American female, who is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Police and caretakers are worried about Clark’s emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately call the police; in Montgomery County please call the non-emergency number, 301-279-8000.