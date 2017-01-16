Md. mayor quits country club over Obama invite fight

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - When it comes to President Barack Obama, its seems even golf has been politicized.



Monday, the mayor of a small Montgomery County jurisdiction made good on his threat to quit an exclusive County Club in Rockville.

Jeffery Slavin resigned as members of the Woodmont Country Club appeared deeply divided over whether or not to invite President Obama to join when he leaves office.

Some vocal members of the predominantly Jewish club are angry after the Obama administration failed to stand in the way of a UN vote condemning Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

“It’s shameful that it’s penetrated to a country club that was founded because people were discriminated against,” Slavin said.

Woodmont had been considered the most likely DMV-area club to bring on the Obamas because it has no history of discrimination.

An unofficial Facebook page for the club offered samples of the division, which the club leadership prefered to keep private.

“I completely support the club in denying Mr. Obama a membership due to his stance with and thru the UN against Israel,” wrote one commenter.

“President Obama repeatedly has shown himself to be a friend of the Jewish Community not just in word but in deed,” countered another.

But at least some members simply viewed dealing with an ex-president a hassle.

“I wouldn't want the imposition of the Secret Service, the likely entourages and the required security in every area of the club maintaining a buffer between the former president and club staff/members either,” wrote a reader commenting on Bethesda Beat.

Neither Woodmont’s general manager nor its president responded to WUSA9’s requests for comment.

