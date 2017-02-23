Md. man gets 50 years in death of daughter, officials say

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WUSA9) -- A 26-year-old was sentenced to 50 years behind bars in the death of his 10-week-old daughter, the Office of the State's Attorney for Montgomery County announced Thursday.

PREVIOUS: Two Rockville parents charged in death of 10-week-old daughter

Robert Alan Davidson, 26, of Rockville was sentenced in the death of 10-week-old Aleah Thompson, according to officials. Davidson was sentenced to 65 years suspending 15 of those years for a total of 50 years executed time behind bars.

The incident happened on June 23, 2015, officials stated.

"This sentence speaks volumes on behalf of a helpless child who has no voice," said Ramon Korionoff, public affairs director. He added "50 years in prison gives Mr. Davidson time to think about the pain, suffering and hurt he inflicted on a 10 week old child. Holding perpetrators accountable for shaking children to death is a necessary deterrent to those who might think there are no consequences to child abuse. It will not be tolerated."

Davidson pleaded guilty to first degree child abuse leading to death, child sex abuse and various second degree offense. He made the plea on November 28, 2016.

Officials said the mother of the baby, Lorena Thompson pleaded guilty to neglect and received probation.

(© 2017 WUSA)