Md. man dies after fight with frat brother at University of Pennsylvania

ROCKVILE, MD. (WUSA9) - A college student from Rockville, Maryland dies after a fight with a fraternity brother.

Caleb Zweig, 20, was a sophomore at Indiana University of Pennsylvania near Pittsburgh.

Police say he and 19-year-old Brady Distefano got into an argument off campus Friday night. That followed a fight he and another Phi Delta Theta fraternity member reportedly got into off campus.

By the time emergency crews arrived, Zweig was unresponsive.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

Authorities said the initial charge against Distefano is aggravated assault. But they say that may change as they work with university officials to gather more details on the victim and his alleged attacker.

