Md. family welcomes New Year's Day baby

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The New Year got off to an exciting start for one Rockville, Maryland family.

Little Imane Noor made her way into the world as the first baby born in 2017 at the Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center. She’s one of the first newborns of the year in the D.C. area.

The baby girl arrived at 12:15 New Year’s Day. She weighed in at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Mom Benoitte Muzito said Imane's New Year's Day arrival wasn't what she had planned.

“I did everything to have her in 2016, but she had another plan,” Muzito said. “She wanted to be a star today.”

The mom said she did everything she could to have Imane in 2016. She said it was a rough year, and wanted to end it on a positive note.

“I didn’t want her to be the first one in 2017. Now, I just realize she’s a blessing, and I think my 2017 will be perfect since she’s there,” Muzito said, while staring and smiling at her baby girl.

Muzito has two sons. Imane is her first girl “and the last one” she said, laughing.

The hospital will send the family home with a special gift basket full of toys, clothing, books, and essentials for the new baby.