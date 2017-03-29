MCPS receiving threats non-stop after reported rape

(Photo: WUSA9) (Photo: Hughes, Mallory)

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - The message is laced with profanity. It bashes county leaders and undocumented immigrants the like. Montgomery County Schools Spokesperson Derek Turner hit ‘play’ on his iPhone so WUSA9 could hear it.

"You let this --- mother---‘s in. You are cursed,” said the caller a portion of the message. In another portion, the caller says, “… get them the --- out of this school, Trump should throw you all in prison.”

"Work with us, to help make sure the school is safe. The calls filled with hate and vitriol aren't beneficial and don't serve our community,” said Turner.

That’s his message to the hundreds of people he says have been both calling and emailing threats-in non-stop, ever since the reported rape of a Rockville High School 14-year-old by two students. ICE reports one of the students is undocumented.

Rockville High School and MCPS are also facing tough questions around the confirmed assault of a 17-year-old girl not immediately reported to parents on March 7.

However Turner says instead, they now have to also focus on these threats and a lot of them, he says, is coming from outside.

"Probably in the several hundreds of the threatening emails, probably near the thousand rage of total emails,” said Turner.

“It's unfortunate that uh, this has become a national issue where community members from Arizona and Florida have decided to weigh in and use hate and race as tools to distract us from our goal,” he added.

Wednesday MCPS received two phoned-in threats according to police. Turner says one of the calls went to Argyle Middle School, the other to East Silver Spring Elementary. The caller made mention of a gun in one threat, forcing MCPS to order four schools ‘Shelter in Place’ as while police investigated.

They have to consider each threat.

Turner says the emails are going to schools, the School Board and MCPS, among others. They’re also collecting and combing through emails. The most concerning ones get reported to the Montgomery County Police Department.

An Argyle Middle School parent who asked not to be identified told WUSA9 said, “I work in the military so I'm used to there being a threat but this is unpredictable. It's scarier that way."

Turner says the last time they received threats like this was when they included a Muslim holiday into their calendar last year. Turner says then, most of threats were directed at the school’s Muslim community.

Since last week, Turner says they’ve identified one caller as part of a white nationalist group and identified another caller as part of the party involved with the Pizzagate controversy in Northeast D.C.

MCPS says they are also getting concerned emails and calls from county residents and parents. Turner tells WUSA9 they are taking those seriously. He described those calls and emails are more constructive.

