Man, animal found dead in rubble of Rockville home

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A man and an animal were found dead in rubble of a house that exploded and caught fire early Friday morning in Rockville.

The victim has not been identified yet. On Friday, fire officials said one resident was unaccounted for. It’s not known yet whether the resident was the man found inside the house.

One body and domestic animal (possibly a dog) found at Rockville home explosion, acc to fire chief. pic.twitter.com/0NzB6oWW1T — Matt Yurus (@Matt_Yurus) March 18, 2017

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Scott Goldstein was positive the medical examiner would be able to determine the identity of the victim. It could be up to a week before that information is released.

The investigation into what caused the explosion is still underway. Chief Goldstein said it could be several weeks before we know what caused the blast.

Ten houses and nine vehicles were damaged in the explosion. Crews will continue cleaning up debris scattered around the neighborhood on Sunday.

According to information posted on the real estate website, Trulia.Com, the home was scheduled for foreclosure auction.

