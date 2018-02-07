WUSA
Icy conditions cause truck to crash into Rockville bakery

WUSA 11:24 AM. EST February 07, 2018

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A bakery in Rockville is damaged after a truck crashed into it due to icy conditions. 

The crash happened at 804 Hungerford Dr. at the Fresh Baguette Bakery in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. 

No injuries were reported, officials stated. 

 

