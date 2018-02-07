Icy conditions cause truck to crash into Rockville bakery

(Photo: Montgomery County Fire and Rescue)

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A bakery in Rockville is damaged after a truck crashed into it due to icy conditions.

The crash happened at 804 Hungerford Dr. at the Fresh Baguette Bakery in Rockville, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

No injuries were reported, officials stated.

Update - 804 Hungerford Dr., Fresh Baguette Bakery, Rockville, collision, vehicle into building, no injury, property damage, building inspector OS pic.twitter.com/5DbqwFxv1B — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2018

© 2018 WUSA-TV