HS security team leader arrested for sexual relationship with student

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - A security team leader at Richard Montgomery High School has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student at the school, Montgomery County police said.

Mark Christopher Yantsos, 57, of Rockville was arrested for having inappropriate contact with a 17-year-old female student, police said. Yantsos was working as the security team leader at the school. Montgomery County Public Schools has placed him on administrative leave.

Officials learned this week that an employee had an ongoing sexual relationship with a student.

Detectives interviewed the student and learned that she had met Yantsos at school, while he was working as a school security team member. The student told authorities that he befriended her in 2016 and bought her several gifts. He bought a phone for the student in March 2017 so they could talk during and after school, according to police.

The student told police that Yantos picked her up on March 3 at 10 p.m. and took her to a hotel in Rockville where he engaged in inappropriate contact with her.

Police saw the inappropriate text messages that Yantsos sent to the student.

Yantsos was arrested Thursday morning at his home on a Montgomery County criminal warrant. He is being charged with sexual abuse of a minor and a fourth-degree sex offense. He was taken to the Central Processing Unit.

Police are asking parents of students who go to Richard Montgomery High School to talk to their children about interactions with Yantsos. Contact police at 240-773-5400 if you think your child has been victimized.

