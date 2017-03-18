ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A 15-year-old neighbor says he is lucky to be alive after a home explosion in Rockville, Maryland broke his window early Friday morning.

David Ghunaim said he was asleep in his bedroom when his neighbor's home exploded.

Around 1:00 a.m., crews responded to the 11400 block of Ashley Drive at the intersection of Grayling Lane for several calls reporting an explosion and house fire.

"I opened my eyes and watched as my window deconstructed itself. Glass was flying everywhere and it was just the loudest explosion. It was pretty startling," said Ghunaim.

He said he thought he was dreaming.

"As soon as I realized I wasn't dreaming I got up and raced to my parents in the hallway," he said.

The family went outside and saw that their neighbor's home had been reduced to rubble.

According to Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, the massive debris field spread throughout neighboring homes, causing collateral damage to several residences. Ten houses and nine cars were damaged in the explosion. Officials say one house is uninhabitable. A resident is still missing after the explosion.

"I don't know if it was luck or God or what, but I can't even explain how lucky I am to be speaking to you right now," said the teenager.

Officials said gas was being illegally used at the home after foreclosure. Washington Gas says there was unauthorized use of gas in home since December.

This isn't the first time the Randolph Hills neighborhood has experienced the concussion of a house explosion. Another home disintegrated in the early morning hours of May 4, 2011.





