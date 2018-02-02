Crews battle 3-alarm fire at Md. apartment complex

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Fire crews are working to put out a fire at an Maryland apartment complex Friday, officials said.

According to the Montgomery County Fire Department, the three-alarm fire is located in the 700 block of Monroe Street in Rockville. When fire crews arrived, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the second and third floors.

Three buildings were affected and officials said up to 100 people are out of their homes.

No injuries were reported.

Officials have closed off three blocks at the 400 block of Monroe Street due to the fire.

As of 3 p.m., the fire is under control and most of the flames are out.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

~130p MCFRS crews arrived at Fireside Apts, 700blk Monroe St, w/ heavy fire coming from 2nd & 3rd floors of 3-sty bldg, bldg evacuated, no injuries, wind driven fire spread in common attic, 3 bldgs affected, dozens likely displaced, >125 FFs OS, pic.twitter.com/3HUiPAGLyO — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 2, 2018

