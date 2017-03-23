Caller threatens to 'shoot all illegals' at Rockville High School

POTOMAC, MD (WUSA9) - There's a new fear now for students, teachers and parents at Rockville High School. Someone called in a terrifying new threat to "shoot all illegals" at the school.



The reported rape of a girl in the bathroom at the school -- allegedly by two teens who crossed the border illegally -- has thrown it into the center of the national debate over immigration.



Local leaders are desperately trying to turn down the volume on the anger.

The school district says there have been hundreds of racist, xenophobic, and hate-filled calls to the school, to the Montgomery County Schools central office, and to individual teachers and administrators over the last few days. Then on Wednesday came a phone call threatening a massacre.

The anger and protests have now spread to Carderock Springs Elementary School. An SUV carrying US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had to thread jostling protesters from opposing sides as she headed inside to read to second graders.



Even before she arrived, DeVos released a statement saying her "heart ached" for the 14-year-old victim reportedly raped by teenagers Henry Sanchez Milian and Jose Montano, immigrants who were awaiting deportation hearings.





Some of the protesters outside Carderock Springs chanted, "USA, USA!"

"We need to remember the Rockville High School crime. It was one of our children. It was an immigrant in this country," said Eleni Dorian, of Potomac.

Gov. Larry Hogan, who was at the school with DeVos, claimed earlier that Sanchez and Montano were in the country because of an Obama-era amnesty for unaccompanied minors. But he's now condemning the threatening phone calls to Rockville High.

"We can't condone any kind of hate speech like that. And it's terrible, and it's not something that should be allowed to go on," Gov. Hogan said.

Police have stationed more officers and patrol cars at the high school, but they do not believe this is a credible threat.



"We know this is a heated issue," said Derek Turner, a spokesman for Montgomery County Public Schools. "But take a step back, because the safety of our students is the most important thing. If people are making threats, we can't keep our schools safe."



Many of the protesters were at Carderock Springs to defend public schools and condemn Secretary DeVos' push for school choice. But that issue was drowned out by immigration and Rockville High.



Secretary DeVos zipped out of the room without taking any questions from reporters.

