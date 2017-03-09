Burglary reported at Rockville gun shop

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Police are investigating a burglary that happened at a gun shop in Rockville early Thursday morning.

The burglary happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 5400 block of Randolph Rd. at the United Gun Shop, Montgomery County police said. According to authorities the alarm was tripped.

Multiple handguns and rifles were stolen from the store, police said. At least two suspects were involved in the burglary.

