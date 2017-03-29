A visit inside of the city of Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD - Where do you live? That’s a question that can be answered a few different ways, depending on your perspective. Many of us maneuver in a small radius around our homes, work and lifestyle. The DMV has many different cultures, history and fun places to see. We decided to take you outside of your circle now and then.

This time, we take the 270 spur and visit Rockville MD. Not just pass by it, which many in the DMV have done, but actually visit. The city of Rockville was founded in 1803 and named after Rock Creek which starts just north of Rockville before it winds down into the Potomac river. Rockville has a distinguished history in Maryland, but is still transforming it’s history to this day.

We talked to local neighbor and businessman, Josh Green, president of Eastern Title and Settlement, headquartered in Rockville. He grew up here and said: “It’s hard to find the old places to go to, because they’re not there anymore.” One of those staples is the original Silver Diner. Yes, the Silver Diner still exists, but it moved a little ways down Rockville Pike and expanded to other locations. The original was replaced by the “New Rockville”. An area called “Pike and Rose” with towering condos, shopping opportunities and entertainment within a few blocks. It’s like a city within a city. It’s also close to the Red Line Metro.

Has all the “Old” moved out of Rockville? No. Josh talked about an establishment called “Hank Dietle’s”. This place opened in 1916 and has the very first liquor license ever handed out in Montgomery County. Their license number is 001. The plaque hangs on the hallowed walls of this gem of history in case anyone needed proof. This place started out as a general store in the early years and later added a few gas pumps to tend to the fancy new fangled cars that started populating the streets after the fella from Detroit named Ford made cars popular and affordable for regular folks. Now it’s a local bar and a favorite for old and new patrons.

Speaking of gems, the “Glenview Mansion” is worth a visit. In 1838 a family with the last name of Bowie built the original structure. Judge Richard Bowie was the patriarch of the family. Apparently he was also an abolitionist. At the time, Maryland was considered a southern state, south of the Mason Dixon line, Judge Bowie was against slavery and he sided with the north on this issue, at one point, causing an advantage to this issue during the war. The property changed hands. The structure was expanded over the years and eventually landed into the hands of the city of Rockville. Now it’s gladly used for community functions like weddings and art exhibitions.

There’s a mix of old and new in the city of Rockville that seems to fit it’s residents pretty well. The next time you pass by the exit, think about stopping by, driving up the pike and experiencing some of it for yourself.

