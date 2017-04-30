More than 40 Holocaust survivors gather to remember in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A member of the Belgian Resistance sat across from a sailor in the Israeli Navy, as polite conversation mixed with the clamor of coffee cups. The two finished fighting long ago, both are survivors of the Holocaust.

As the crowd around the buffet dwindled and the guests took their seats in the ballroom, a survivor whispered, “will they remember when we’re gone?” Family members chimed in, “of course they will, how could they forget?”

But from those who had seen war, witnessed murder, and endured atrocities that changed history, the gazes of survivors at the table seemed to doubt reassurances.

“I remember a friend of mine was so desperate, she ran to the barbed wire, the electric fence, and was electrocuted,” said Blanche Porway, recalling her years of adolescence in Auschwitz. “My sister wanted to do the same thing, but I told her, ‘no. We will survive this, so we can tell the world what happened here.’”

Porway was one of more than 40 Holocaust survivors gathered at the Charles E. Smith Life Communities Center in Rockville Sunday, taking part in a meeting of remembrance and discussion to protect the legacy of their struggles.

The crowd seemed to reach a consensus that the world could suffer a diminished capacity for compassion, if their stories of survival are forgotten. As memories of the Second World War fade, survivors said a unique appreciation for humanity’s fragility may fade as well.

“Maybe, maybe, [our leaders] would save a lot more people in the world if these memories were clear to them,” Porway said. “Nobody believes it's going to happen to them. That’s what we thought before the war.”

The seventh annual event featured a panel discussion, debating how the Holocaust could be forgotten or manipulated for other means when no survivors remain. The gathering sought to pass on memories in the first person, so knowledge of man’s capacity for evil could perhaps be used to heighten our capacity for good.

“People should be compassionate to each other, no matter what race, no matter what color,” Porway said. “That's what I want to live to see in my lifetime still. Never again. A holocaust should never happen in this world.”

© 2017 WUSA-TV