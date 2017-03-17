2 male students charged with raping girl inside Rockville HS bathroom

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - Two male students are being charged with raping a female student inside of a bathroom stall at Rockville High School Thursday morning, Montgomery County police said.

Police said the victim was walking to school Thursday around 9 a.m. when she was approached by the two suspects. One of the suspects asked the girl to walk with them to school. He then asked the victim to engage in sex. She refused, according to police. The suspect asked her again and then forced her into boy's bathroom stall at school. Both of the suspects then raped the victim inside the stall, authorities said.

Jose O. Montano, 17 and Henry E. Sanchez, 18 of Aspen Hill were both charged with the rape of the female Rockville High School student. They are both being charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. They are being held without bond and will have a bond review at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The school released the following letter:

Dear Parents and Guardians:

I am writing to inform you about a serious incident that occurred at our school yesterday, March 16, 2017, and share with you how it is being addressed.

It was reported to administration that a student was sexually assaulted by two students in a restroom. We immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department. The police conducted an investigation and subsequently executed arrests on school property of the alleged assailants. I am unable to share further details at this time as this is an ongoing police investigation.

Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority. Our staff remains vigilant in the monitoring of our school each and every day. Please remind your child that if they believe they are a victim of an assault or see something inappropriate, they should immediately tell a staff member.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel to contact me at 301-517-8105.

Gboyinde Onijala

Senior Communications Specialist

Department of Public Information and Web Services

Montgomery County Public Schools

© 2017 WUSA-TV