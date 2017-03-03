1 person unaccounted for after fire rips through Rockville home

(Photo: Pete Piringer)

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a Rockville house late Thursday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. at 16100 Willow Lane inside the two-story home, officials said.

Approximately 75 firefighters responded to the fire and helped by using "blitz attack." According to fire officials brush fire also broke out around the house.

Crews stayed at the house overnight and worked on hot spots.

The sole occupant of the house is currently unaccounted for, officials said. The home is a total loss.

Officials are continuing the investigation into the fire.

Willow Lane is currently blocked between Holly Ridge Rd. and Pinetree Rd. off Emory Lane.

A #Rockville home crumbles overnight after a big fire rips through it. The person who lives here is unaccounted for. Details on @wusa9 . pic.twitter.com/s8fbPJHTwW — Mikea Turner (@MikeaTurnerTV) March 3, 2017

MCFRS Media Info Hotline 10a UPDATE 240.777.2442 (incl 1015p 3/2 Rville/Norbeck house fire, occupant unaccounted for, ~75 FFs OS pic.twitter.com/i9m3zmdXDP — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 3, 2017

(© 2017 WUSA)