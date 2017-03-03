WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

1 person unaccounted for after fire rips through Rockville home

One person is unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a Rockville home.

WUSA 6:05 AM. EST March 03, 2017

ROCKVILLE, MD. (WUSA9) - One person is unaccounted for after a fire ripped through a Rockville house late Thursday night, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The fire broke out around 10:15 p.m. at 16100 Willow Lane inside the two-story home, officials said. 

Approximately 75 firefighters responded to the fire and helped by using "blitz attack." According to fire officials brush fire also broke out around the house. 

Crews stayed at the house overnight and worked on hot spots. 

The sole occupant of the house is currently unaccounted for, officials said. The home is a total loss. 

Officials are continuing the investigation into the fire.

Willow Lane is currently blocked between Holly Ridge Rd. and Pinetree Rd. off Emory Lane. 

(© 2017 WUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories