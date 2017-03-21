Rockville HS parents express concerns over rape case

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - Montgomery County parents are searching for answers tonight after police continue to investigate the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday. Authorities accused the victim’s fellow students, Jose O. Montano, 17, and Henry E. Sanchez-Milian, 18, of committing the crime. Sanchez-Milian is an undocumented immigrant according to immigration officials.

RELATED: Questions answered about ruling on student immigration status

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith answered questions about the case, Tuesday evening, alongside the Montgomery County Police Department.

Read: Montgomery County Schools FAQ on the "Enrollment of International Students"

Dr. Smith told the press the incident occurred in a remote area, toward the back of the school, where there were few students. He added that the victim also knew one of her attackers.

"The student who committed the crime is primarily responsible,” said Dr. Smith. “I am responsible, all of the people who work in Montgomery County schools are responsible. We all take responsibility for it."

Police said they did not have any information on any of the alleged attackers being affiliated with a gang. They said the pair have also never been in contact with Montgomery County police as suspects in any other case.

Many parents in Rockville have questions how an incident like this could happen in their community. Parent got the chance to talk to school district officials during a meeting at Rockville High School Tuesday night.

RELATED: Superintendent doesn't want focus on immigration status in HS rape case

The meeting was closed to the press. However, some attendees told WUSA9 many of the questions they wanted to ask were not answered by officials.

"This is really a tragedy for a young lady and there are really no answers for her and that's my concern,” said Rockville High School parent Ben Pauwles.

The meeting lasted for about an hour and a half. Attendees say school official talked to the crowd for about half that time.

Protesters also held a demonstration outside Rockville High School to show their opposition toward the establishment of sanctuary cities in Montgomery County.

© 2017 WUSA-TV