Rockville considers new immigration enforcement rules

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - A new ordinance in Rockville looks to define the way the city enforces federal immigration laws.

The proposal would, in most cases, prohibit police officers from asking people about their immigration status. It would prohibit any city worker from discriminating against any person based on their citizenship or immigration status.

Read the proposed Rockville city ordinance here

Councilmember Julie Palakovich Carr introduced the ordinance. She said Rockville police do not currently ask anyone for their immigration status, but she added there is currently no such rule on the books regarding the practice. Palakovich Carr told WUSA9 it was important to make the city's stance clear.

"In light of President Trump's executive order back in January, I think it's important that the city reevaluate where we're at and ask the question, 'What's our current practices and what's in writing?'," Palakovich Carr said.

More than 70 people voiced either their support or opposition for the ordinance at a meeting at Rockville City Hall Monday night.

Rockville resident Cheng Tu felt the proposal was divisive. He added that he also felt it may clash with federal law.

"My argument is if you don't like the law, change it at the federal level," Tu said.

A Rockville city spokesperson said there will likely be another discussion about the bill before any vote takes place.

