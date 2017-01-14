Ringling Bros. circus to close after 146 years

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus performance in Washington, DC on March 19, 2015. Children of all ages delighted in the arrival of clowns, acrobats and, most especially, elephants. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS, This content is subject to copyright.)

ELLENTON, FLA. (AP) - The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run.

Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing.

Feld said when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.

RELATED: Ringling Bros. Circus elephants set for final act

The company broke the news to circus employees Saturday night after shows in Orlando and Miami.

Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.