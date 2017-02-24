Woman fatally struck by Jeep while crossing road in Reston

(Photo: Fairfax County Police)

RESTON, Va. (WUSA9) -- A 57-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a Jeep while trying to cross Reston Parkway Thursday night, Fairfax County police said.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Reston Parkway and South Lakes Drive, authorities said. The pedestrian was trying to cross Reston Parkway when she was hit by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler going southbound. She was not inside of a crosswalk.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Asress Gobena Lakew. Lakew was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 30-year-old driver of the Jeep stayed at the scene and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate the crash. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who might have witnessed this crash is asked to call the CRU witness line at 703-280-0543, or contact Crime Solvers electronically by visiting www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES(274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), or call Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131.

