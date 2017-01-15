Two injured after stabbing at soccer game

Crime scene tape (Photo: WUSA)

Two people are injured after a stabbing at a soccer match in Reston.

It happened in the 11400 block of South Lakes Drive, police said.

Police said two groups were playing soccer when an argument began and escalated. A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man were involved.

The 23-year-old had life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

