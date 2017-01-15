Two injured after stabbing at soccer game

Two people are injured after a stabbing at a soccer match in Reston.
It happened in the 11400 block of South Lakes Drive, police said.
Police said two groups were playing soccer when an argument began and escalated. A 22-year-old man and 23-year-old man were involved.
The 23-year-old had life-threatening injuries but is now in stable condition, police said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
(© 2017 WUSA)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs