Reston murder victim's impact felt beyond family

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - It takes a special kind of person to care for the aging – to be their advocate, nurse, social worker and support system. Friends and coworkers said Buckley Fricker was that person – a generous and selfless woman who worked to make sure others had a better quality of life.

Family members said the 43-year-old mother of two and her husband Scott were shot to death by their 16-year-old daughter’s boyfriend.

They tried to break them up because they feared the boyfriend had neo-Nazi tendencies and was influencing their daughter. Police have not released the 17-year-old’s name, but he is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shooting himself.

“She didn’t believe in hate,” said Fricker's friend and coworker Stephanie Thomopoulos. “She believed in equality and had a wonderful heart, was a caring soul.”

Fricker cared for 40 seniors through her company Buckley’s for Seniors. Her dedication and 10 years of service were recognized with one of the industry’s top awards in 2015.

“We’re looking into a fund for her to promote the nonexistence of hate in society," Thomopoulos said. "Her legacy will continue we’ll make sure of it.”

Donations in Fricker's memory can be sent to the Aging Life Care Association Member Support Fund, 3275 W. Ina Road, Suite 130 Tucson, AZ 85741.

