FOUND: 17-year-old Reston teen

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - Fairfax County Police have found a missing 17-year-old boy from Reston.

Elliot Byrum was last seen in front of the North Point Giant grocery store on December 28 around 2:50 p.m. He never reported for work and has been missing since.

Police believed he may have been in danger due to mental disabilities and his family was concerned for his well-being.

Byrum was found safe around 3:30 Friday December 29, 2016 and reunited with his family.