FCPS assistant principal arrested for shoplifting from Target

WUSA 1:30 PM. EST January 30, 2018

RESTON, VA (WUSA9) - An assistant principal at a Fairfax County public school is on leave after police arrested her for suspected shoplifting.

Melissa Tochterman, 47, left the Target on Sunset Hills Road in Reston last Thursday with a cart full of items she didn’t pay for, Fairfax County Police reported. Officers reviewed surveillance video and arrested her. She had $690 worth of stolen merchandise, they said.

Tochterman is facing a grand larceny charge.

An spokesman for Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed Tochterman is an assistant principal at Hunters Woods Elementary School in Reston. 

She has been placed on leave while the investigation is underway.

