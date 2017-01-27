Report: Hackers accessed DC camera system

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - Just a week before the presidential inauguration, hackers managed to plant viruses in the closed-circuit camera system that helps police monitor public spaces, city-wide, as first reported by our editorial partners at The Washington Post.

The attack hit 70 % of the storage devices that record feeds from those cameras.

But, city officials say they managed to fix the problem by January 15th. Officials also say the viruses did not spread to other parts of the city's digital infrastructure.

Investigators say the hack appears to be an attempt to extort cash from the District.

