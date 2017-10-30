REPORT: Alleged Neo-Nazi sympathizer in Cochran charged with threatening to kill US Senator

An alleged Neo-Nazi sympathizer from Cochran faces federal charges after he reportedly called the Washington D.C. office of U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) and threatened to kill him.

That’s according to a 7-page criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia on Friday.

The complaint alleges that Jason Kenneth Bell, of Cochran, called Scott’s office on Oct. 23, and said, “I am going to kill that mother******.”

The documents allege Bell told an office staffer that he called about Scott’s stance on Neo-Nazis and criticized Scott’s meeting with Trump to discuss Trump’s remarks about the deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

When the staffer asked what Bell wanted to tell Scott, he said, “Yeah he is an ignorant mother******, *******, I can’t stand that mother******. Saying that Neo-Nazi and white people are the problem. I am going to kill that mother******.”

The court filings say that Bell called Scott’s office and left 10 voicemails following the death threat.

The documents also claim that Bell has a history of threatening phone calls. They say:

He was the subject of several FBI threat assessments because of threatening phone calls to the NAACP, local news stations , and various congressmen.

and various congressmen. In the calls, Bell praised convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof and threatened to kill himself

In August, Capitol Police asked law enforcement in Cochran to do a welfare check at the home where Bell and his mother live on Antioch Road. They also reported receiving a phone call about a domestic disturbance earlier this summer.

Capitol Police also contacted Bell directly to discuss the phone calls, and he told them he was not violent and was trying to have a conversation.

Bell was arrested and charged with making terroristic threats by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office in March after calls he made to the CNN office in Atlanta.

