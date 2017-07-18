Report: 27 contact lenses found in woman's eye

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Mom charged with murder in toddler's death
-
Farmers and cows help catch carjacker
-
Dispatch: Boyfriend 1,000 miles away alerts police to Va. murder-suicide
-
Woman says she was sickened by Va. Chipotle
-
Prince George's Co. dominates BET's most affluent black community list
-
Big rigs, big risks: Are rear truck guards enough?
-
Daughter kills mother then herself in Va.
-
New camera targets Outer Loop Beltway speeders
-
Chipotle workers accused of racist comments during fundraiser
-
Health inspection reports after Sterling Chipotle health scare
More Stories
-
Man charged in Va. road rage shootingJul 19, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
-
Justices allow strict enforcement of Trump refugee banJul 19, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
17-year-old fatally shot in Laurel, police sayJul 19, 2017, 6:16 a.m.