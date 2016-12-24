Redskins vs. Bears: Week 16 storylines to follow

Photo Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

“This is it!” “Backs against the wall!” “Urgency!” “Must win!”

These are the phrases we have heard all week long regarding the Washington Redskins week 16 matchup against the Chicago Bears. And, they all speak some truth. The Burgundy and Gold had a chance to control their playoff destiny Monday night, but instead laid an egg and now sit in limbo.

On Christmas Eve Saturday, the Redskins take to Soldier Field in cold Chicago, looking for the first of two victories they need to close out the regular season. Here is a look at some storylines to follow:

1) Must Win

If the Redskins want to keep any hope of making the postseason again this year, they must beat Chicago. Washington is currently a half game out of the final NFC wild card spot. So, they need to win their final two games and hope that Green Bay and Tampa Bay falter somewhere in these next two weeks. They buckled under the playoff and national pressure on Monday Night Football against Carolina, reverting back to the Redskins we used to come to expect. The players were down on themselves in the locker room afterwards. Perhaps, that embarrassing performance lit a fire under this team.

2) Don’t Poke the Bears

The Redskins are 7-6-1 while the Chicago Bears are 3-11. The Bears have been eliminated from the playoffs, but over the last few weeks, they’ve been playing like they have something to prove. It’s been a rough season in the Windy City, but the entire roster is out to prove that they don’t have a losing mentality, despite just 3 wins. The Bears kept things close with Green Bay and look to give the Redskins a tough time at Soldier Field.

3) Another Short Turnaround

The schedule has not been kind to Washington this season. They have played a handful of nationally televised games, plus the game in London. For the second time in a month, they have to deal with a quick turnaround. A month ago, it may been easier, but as the weeks go on, and the players bodies are battered and bruised, a short turn around and a road trip gets tougher. Physically, it may not be ideal, but mentally, it could be. Coach Jay Gruden said this week, that sometimes the best thing for a team to get over a tough loss is to go right back out there and play again.

4) Kirk Cousins

Monday night against Carolina, Kirk Cousins broke his own single-season passing record that he set last year. He’s been airing it out all season, but against the Carolina Panthers, he reverted back to unsure and uneasy Kirk Cousins. He missed throws and he just looked uncomfortable out there. However, everybody has a bad week, right? Cousins had been playing with much more confidence and precision the weeks leading up to Monday night. Saturday, he has a chance to bounce back, keep his teams’ playoff hopes alive, and quiet those critical of his long-term future with the Redskins

5) Run!

The Burgundy and Gold went back to work this week looking for answers and searching for their running game. Against, Carolina they had just 12 carries and put out their worst rushing performance all season. That being said, Carolina has a top ten rush defense. It’s a different story with Chicago. Washington should be able to rack up the yards against the Bears defense. They rank 23rd in the league in rushing yards allowed. This is a prime opportunity to get Robert Kelley and Chris Thompson plenty of carries to help balance out the offense.