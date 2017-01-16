Redskins interview Rob Ryan to be defensive coordinator

Photo: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Aaron Doster, Aaron Doster)

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) - The Washington Redskins have interviewed Rob Ryan for their defensive coordinator position.

The team confirmed that the longtime NFL assistant interviewed on Monday. Ryan was most recently the Buffalo Bills' assistant head coach/defense this past season under his brother Rex.

Ryan has been defensive coordinator for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Bills ranked 19th in defense this season, and the Saints were last in 2015.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley also interviewed to be the Redskins defensive coordinator. They also had interest in Wade Phillips, who was hired for that position with the Los Angeles Rams under former Washington offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

The Redskins fired Joe Barry after they ranked 28th on defense the past two years.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.