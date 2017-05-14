Red line single tracking after man found with facial laceration

Metro's Red Line is single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights after police found a man suffering from a facial laceration.
Around 9 a.m., Metro Transit Police responded to an altercation involving three men the Van Ness Metro Station.
Upon arrival, they found one of the men suffering from a facial laceration. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Authorities say charges are pending for all three men.
No additional information has been released at this time.
