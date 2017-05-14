WUSA
Red line single tracking after man found with facial laceration

WUSA 10:58 AM. EDT May 14, 2017

Metro's Red Line is single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights after police found a man suffering from a facial laceration. 

Around 9 a.m., Metro Transit Police responded to an altercation involving three men the Van Ness Metro Station. 

Upon arrival, they found one of the men suffering from a facial laceration. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say charges are pending for all three men. 

No additional information has been released at this time. 

 

