Red line single tracking after man found with facial laceration

Metro's Red Line is single tracking between Van Ness and Friendship Heights after police found a man suffering from a facial laceration.

Around 9 a.m., Metro Transit Police responded to an altercation involving three men the Van Ness Metro Station.

Upon arrival, they found one of the men suffering from a facial laceration. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say charges are pending for all three men.

No additional information has been released at this time.

