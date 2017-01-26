Record graduation rates fueling pride in Prince George's

CLINTON, MD (WUSA9) - Surrattsville High School is leading the way toward a new record for the graduation rate in Prince George’s County Schools.

Surrattsville’s graduation rate jumped 10.6% in 2016 to 90.8%, according to an analysis by the Maryland State Department of Education.



The overall graduation rate in Prince George’s County is now 81.4%, the highest level since state officials began collecting the data in 2010.



The countywide graduation rate has risen 7.3% since School’s CEO Dr. Kevin Maxwell took over the struggling school system in 2013.



Students at Surrattsville credit a “family” environment at the relatively small high school with less than 800 students.



“People here have open arms and an open heart,” said senior Alexis Glenn, who has been offered early acceptance to Hampton University.



Other college bound students said they had participated in peer-to-peer tutoring where students help each other with challenging assignments.



Teachers also teach each other, according to Assistant Principal Wayne Lassiter, who explained how teachers routinely tour each other’s classrooms with administrators to brainstorm ideas on teaching methods and how to incorporate core subjects in all types of classes.

(© 2017 WUSA)