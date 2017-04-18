Rail bolt fire causes Red Line delays duirng rush hour

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - It was a Metro Meltdown.

The busy Red Line all but stopped for two hours during the evening rush on Tuesday.

Now, we know why and, it's because of a repeat problem on the rails.

It happened to the busiest line at the busiest time.

The cause? A small rail bolt caught on fire.

This may sound familiar because you've heard it before.

Now, for the irony. WMATA spent the day saying how reliable the rails are getting.

