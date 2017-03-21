Questions answered about ruling on student immigration status

ROCKVILLE, MD (WUSA9) - White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer linked the case to federal immigration policy. He said is underscores why President Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration is necessary.

Spicer was asked if the president will outlaw undocumented students in public schools. He did not directly answer the question.

It is legal for public schools to teach students regardless of their citizenship.

It’s one of the top questions Montgomery County Public Schools was getting Tuesday night.

The school board put out three pages of explanations.

Public schools nationwide cannot even ask students about their immigration papers. It all comes down to a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court.

Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith is ardently defending a law on the books for 35 years.

In 1982, the Supreme Court decided denying students for being undocumented was unconstitutional.



"It's wholly and entirely inappropriate for any of us anytime anywhere to say we are going to deny anyone anywhere of an education because a horrible incident last Thursday," said Dr. Smith.

Eighteen-year-old Henry Sanchez is charged with rape. Border Patrol records show last August, the Guatemalan entered the country illegally through Mexico.

School administrators say he was enrolled in Rockville High School for about six months.



Immigration advocates insist challenging the law would do more harm than good. They point to a recent Pew study.

It found less than two percent of all K to 12 students are undocumented.

The superintendent estimates 25,000 students system-wide are native speakers of another language. Administrators stress no change will happen at the county level.

This has caused concern at the state level. Maryland Governor Larry Hogan vowed to veto a bill called the "Trust Act." It could keep state and local police from helping with federal immigration raids. Hogan pointed to the Rockville rape case as another reason why he's against it.

The age of the student-suspects has also been a big question.

Sanchez was 18 but was classified as a freshmen. Maryland law states that students as old as 21 can get free public education in the state.

