Python stolen from Va. Beach pet store

file photo of a green tree python (Photo: Micha L. Rieser, Wikimedia Commons)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police are looking for the people who snuck off with a slithery serpent.

Officers responded to a larceny call Monday night at Pet Paradise, located in the 300 block of Kellam Road. Staff at the store told police a green tree python -- worth more than $300 -- had been taken from the store.

The stolen Green Tree Python is a juvenile and yellow in color. These pythons turn green as they get older.

Surveillance video shows two suspects, a man and a woman who enter the store and act like they want to buy the python. As the cashier gets ready to ring the man up, he walks out of the store. Minutes later he walks back in, casually walks up to the counter, snatches the snake, then walks out the door.

"Unfortunately, there are people that are like this. It's really not-- it's kind of a punch in the gut-- it doesn't feel great when someone does this to you. We'd like to get the snake back of course, but we'll see what happens," Manager Jonathan Severts said.

Severts said the store is willing to offer a reward to the person who can identify the suspects.

No other information is available at this time.

PHOTOS: Green tree pythons

© 2017 WVEC-TV