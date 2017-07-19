Purple Line can move ahead thanks to Federal court ruling

(Photo: Barczewski, Laura)

BALTIMORE (AP) - A federal appeals court ruling has cleared the path for Maryland to move ahead with a light rail project.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Wednesday his office is pleased by the decision, which enables work to proceed on the Purple Line. Frosh's office filed a petition with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to get the project moving again.

The court decision reinstates environmental approval for the light rail line, while another court battle continues over a 2014 federal lawsuit that aims to block the project, a 16-mile line connecting Montgomery and Prince George's counties in the suburbs of traffic-choked Washington.

The state can move ahead with trying to get $900 million in federal grants while it appeals an unfavorable ruling in the lawsuit.

