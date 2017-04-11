Puppy thief caught on camera at Dallas store

Surveillance video shows a man asking to see a puppy at Petland on Preston Forest Square in Dallas. He later runs out with the dog. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS – Police are looking for a man who stole a $3,500 puppy from a pet store, and then made off in a getaway car.



Surveillance video shows a man walk into the Petland on Preston Forest Square in Dallas Monday. He asks to see a puppy. An employee hands it to him, the two play for a few minutes in a “puppy play room,” and then the man runs out with the dog.



An employee initially ran after the man, but police say he made off in a getaway car waiting outside. They are also looking for the driver.



The nine week old Maltese Shih Tzu mix is on a special diet, and employees fear it could get sick without proper care.



“A lot of customers who would do that and just take a dog, they don't really care about the health of the puppy, and that's really what our main concern is, is making sure it's going to be okay,” said employee Melissa Laxson, store employee



This isn't the first time someone has stolen puppies from the store. Police reports show at least three other cases in the last two years, including a $2,800 Husky we told you about in 2015.



In another case, the store manager said one dozen puppies were stolen in a break-in while the store was closed. Only two of them were returned.



If you have any information that could help, call Dallas Police.

